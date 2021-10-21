St. Paul man arrested in Howard County pickup/rifle thefts

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police Wednesday arrested a St. Paul man in connection with the theft of two pickups and an AR-15 rifle earlier this week in Howard County.

Police say Jesse Smith, 29, was arrested after they found a vehicle connected to him parked on Huston Avenue in north Grand Island. They found a weapon underneath the driver’s seat of the vehicle. G.I. police arrested and jailed Smith for felon in possession of a firearm.

Sheriff Tom Busch told Local4 Thursday that Smith was also booked on several charges out of Howard County. Those were felony possession of a stolen firearm, felony theft by deception, misdemeanor theft by deception and two counts of unauthorized use of a propelled vehicle.

Busch said Smith is suspected of stealing a 1991 Blue Chevy pickup with an AR-15 rifle inside Monday night in St. Paul. Busch said the pickup was found abandoned on Gordon Road in rural Howard County Tuesday morning around 10:00, but the rifle was missing.

Busch said Smith is also suspected of stealing a black 2009 Chevy pickup in Howard County on Friday of last week.

