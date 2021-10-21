Advertisement

Three people reported shot at Superior elevator

A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
Three people were reported shot Thursday in Superior.(KKTV)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were reported shot Thursday afternoon near the Agrex Elevator in Superior.

The shooting happened sometime between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Corey Kopsa, General Manager of Superior radio station KRFS, told Local4 that a Nuckolls County Sheriff’s spokesperson told him that they had the shooter, but it was not immediately clear if the shooter had been arrested. Kopsa also reported several law enforcement and emergency vehicles near the scene.

A sheriff spokesperson said some people had been taken to the hospital, but more information about their conditions or the status of the shooter was not immediately available.

The Agrex elevator is located on the east end of Superior.

This is a developing story. Stay with Local4 for updates.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
Nebraska University Regent officially charged with witness tampering
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate
Jesse Smith faces charges in both Hall and Howard county.
St. Paul man arrested in Howard County pickup/rifle thefts

Latest News

FILE
NSP Investigator hits and kills pedestrian, crash under investigation
Jesse Smith faces charges in both Hall and Howard county.
St. Paul man arrested in Howard County pickup/rifle thefts
The second annual Big Idea North Platte announced a winner for their entrepreneur pitch...
Bunkhouse Media wins 2nd Annual Big Idea North Platte contest
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., Thursday, June...
Ricketts ends DHM, allowing elective surgeries to resume