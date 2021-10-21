Advertisement

WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Az. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran jumped into action when three people went into a convenience store with weapons early Wednesday morning.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, three suspects went into a Chevron and pointed a handgun towards the cashier.

Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and disarm the suspect.

The other two people couldn’t run away fast enough when they saw what happened. One suspect turned around before going inside, while the other slipped and fell as he ran out the door.

Authorities say the former Marine was able to detain the juvenile suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.

He was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” the customer told deputies when asked how he was able to take control of the situation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi on fire on I-80 late Tuesday morning.
Two killed in I-80 crash
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Report: Facebook planning to change its company name
University of Nebraska Regent Jack Stark
Nebraska University Regent officially charged with witness tampering
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
UPRR
U.P. Railroad employees plan to participate in rally against vaccine mandate

Latest News

COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
COVID-19 cases are plummeting nationwide, but some Midwestern states seeing sporadic surges
Some fishermen spotted a whale trapped by a net and freed it.
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Man on fishing trip cuts trapped whale free of net
A healthcare worker receives a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot at Jackson Memorial Hospital...
Expert panel takes up complicated COVID-19 booster questions
A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
High school senior dies in crash with school bus in Mississippi