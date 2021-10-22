GPH breaks ground on $30M healthcare facility

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health broke ground a new $30 million primary care center Thursday.

The 65,000 square foot facility will combine Great Plains Family Medicine, Great Plains Pediatrics and Great Plains Health Internal Medicine.

The two-story facility will include 53 exam rooms that aim to improve patient flow and allow for future expansion.

“We cautiously began this process four years ago and now with the addition of new primary care doctors joining the staff, the crisis in primary care is beginning to be resolved,” said Dr. Ned Mack, GPH board chairman.

“This building is being built with emphasis on what the future of North Platte will be,” said GPH CEO Mel McNea. “It will be maybe a meat packing plant that will employ around 800 people, so we need to be ready to take care of those patients so that they are healthy.”

The facility is expected to be complete in the summer of 2023.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.