GPH wins Karma Boll Care Coordination Award

Great Plains Health’s care coordination team received the inaugural Karma Boll Care...
Great Plains Health’s care coordination team received the inaugural Karma Boll Care Coordination Award from Nebraska Total Care Friday.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Great Plains Health’s Care Coordination Team received the inaugural Karma Boll Care Coordination Award from Nebraska Total Care Friday. It recognizes a care coordination team that goes above and beyond to enhance the overall health of their patients.

Great Plains Health Innovation Network was formed in 2018 to provide accessible and high-quality cost effective care to the community.

“We routinely have care coordination meetings with their care coordinators and we work back and forth helping to find resources to help facilitate discharge planning and to assist members whose needs would otherwise go unmet,” said Boll.

“They are able to often find a lot of social reasons, medication issues, and barriers in care that we don’t know when we see patients in the offices and they work on that,” said Dr. David Lindley, GPHIN board chair. “They are able to help these patients turn around and help them understand their diseases and how to manage to stay living at home and not have to come back to the hospital.”

Nebraska Total Care also gifted $1,000 to the North Platte Senior Center on behalf of the network for their continued efforts in helping seniors.

