Hy-vee offering mix-and-match boosters after CDC recommendation

Evidence of waning vaccine immunity in what the FDA says drove its decision, but for now, boosters are only for people 65 and older and certain at-risk groups.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:30 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Hy-vee announced Friday they will begin offering Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster shots after the FDA and CDC recommended them for approval Thursday.

The pharmacy locations will allow those eligible for boosters to mix and match which type of vaccine they receive after the CDC decided Thursday to allow people to receive a different booster vaccine than the type they received originally.

Moderna boosters are recommended at least 6 months after the second vaccine dose for those in the following categories:

  • Long-term care facility residents
  • Individuals ages 65+
  • Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions (as outlined by the CDC)
  • Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Janssen booster doses are recommended for all recipients 18 and older at least 2 months after their first dose.

Flu shot doses are also available during the same appointment at Hy-vee pharmacies.

Hy-vee is recommending recipients bring their insurance card and Medicare Part B card, a photo ID, and their COVID-19 vaccination record card. People will not be required to show documentation to prove eligibility. Masks are required.

