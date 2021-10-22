Lincoln man arrested following I-80 pursuit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska State Troopers, with the assistance of York County Sheriff’s Deputies, have arrested a man following a pursuit on Interstate 80 Friday morning.

At approximately 8:10 a.m., law enforcement received a report of a theft at Bomgaars in Central City. The information given also matched the description of a Honda Accord that had been reported stolen out of Lincoln earlier this week. The same vehicle was then reported to have been involved in a fuel theft from a gas station in Hordville, in Hamilton County.

At approximately 8:40 a.m., a York County deputy located the vehicle as it was traveling near Highway 66 and Highway 81. The deputy began pursuit of the vehicle which fled southbound on Highway 81.

As the Accord entered Interstate 80 traveling eastbound, troopers took over as primary in the pursuit. The vehicle continued driving erratically, with speeds in excess of 120 miles per hour. The NSP Aviation Support Division deployed in the NSP helicopter to provide aerial support.

Near mile marker 386, the driver lost control, struck a bridge railing, and entered the median before coming to a stop. Troopers and deputies were on scene immediately. The suspect was initially non-compliant with law enforcement officers at the scene, but then voluntarily exited the vehicle and was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver, David Galvan, 38, of Lincoln, was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, driving under suspension, and a parole violation. Additional charges are pending in multiple counties. Galvan was lodged in Merrick County Jail.

The Seward County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this incident. The entire incident lasted approximately 50 minutes.

