NSP releases names of victims in deadly shooting at Superior elevator

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol provided an update Friday afternoon on a deadly shooting at Agrex Inc. in Superior.

The Nebraska State Patrol was able to release the names of the two victims who were killed in a shooting Thursday afternoon at Agrex Inc. in Superior. Those deceased victims are identified as 60-year-old Sandra Nelson of Formoso, Kansas and 53-year-old Darin Koepke of Hadar.

According to NSP, 61-year-old Max Hoskinson, an Agrex employee who was fired earlier in the day, came back to his former worksite Thursday and opened fire, striking three people.

The Nebraska State Patrol said an employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returned fire, striking and killing Hoskinson.

Sandra Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene of the incident in Superior. Darin Koepke was flown to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln where he was later pronounced deceased.

A third victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Superior and released Thursday afternoon. After the shooting began, an Agrex employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and returning fire, striking the suspect. Hoskinson was pronounced deceased at the hospital in Superior.

In consultation with the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and the Nuckolls County Attorney’s Office, no charges are anticipated in relation to the employee who returned fire in protection of himself and other innocent parties present at the time of the incident.

At approximately 2 p.m., NSP was dispatched to assist the Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Superior Police Department with the incident at the Agrex Elevator in Superior. The Superior and Nelson Fire Departments also responded to the scene. The facility is located at 1401 E. 3rd Street in Superior.

Agrex, Inc. posted this statement on its website Friday morning:

“On Thursday, October 21, there was a violent incident at an Agrex facility in Superior, Nebraska. Our thoughts and prayers are with our coworkers and their families affected by this incident. At this time, the incident is being investigated and therefore we are not able to offer any further comments.

