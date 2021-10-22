Mullen wins playoff opener vs. Loomis 58-12

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Mullen Broncos entered the Class D2 playoffs on a seven game winning streak and their run to state started at home with a win over Loomis 58-12.

The opening half was full of massive plays in the passing game, namely the connection between quarterback Clayton Moore and receiver Jaden Emerson. On the team’s second drive, Moore threw deep on third and seventeen to a wide open Emerson for the opening score to make it 8-0. Emerson then picked up a fumble by the Wolves and returned it for another score.

The connection between quarterback and receiver shined again as Emerson caught his second receiving touchdown soon after, once again on a third and long situation. Following a Loomis score to close the gap to 22-6, Moore threw deep and found Emerson, who was seeing double coverage, too complete the hat trick and his fourth touchdown of the game for Mullen on route to a big win.

Mullen (8-1) will wait and see who their next opponent will be once the Class D2 brackets are reseeded. Check back to knopnews2.com when that information comes available.

