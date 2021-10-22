Nice warm up Friday...Weekend showers...

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- If you have a 3 day weekend planned and had the foresight to take Friday off.....good plan. From a weather standpoint it should be a beautiful day. An upper level high pressure ridge will work into the Plains. Ample sunshine will mix up the atmosphere sending temperatures into the low to mid 70s along and south of the interstate, which is 10 degrees above normal for this time in October.

Sunshine with temps in the 60s and 70s. (KNOP)

A back door cold front.....a front that sweeps through the state from the northeast...will keep temperatures a little cooler in the northern areas but will have little effect on Friday’s weather elsewhere. In the wake of the front, Saturday will be a bit cooler with temperatures trimmed back into the low to mid 60s.

More clouds and coolerbut seasonal temperatures. (KNOP)

Clouds will fill in during the weekend as a Colorado low pressure system tracks into Kansas transporting moisture north. Rain showers and a few thunderstorms will develop Saturday night with scattered rain showers again possible into Sunday. Temperatures will consisently say in the low to mid 60s through the weekend into next week. There may be another opportunity for rain next Tuesday but for now we’ll keep keep slight chances as the forecast models offer differing solutions.

Seasonably cool during the weekend with rain chances Saturday night into Sunday. (KNOP)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.