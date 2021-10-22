NSAA is advises people to check legitimacy of high school sporting event livestreams

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska School Activities Association is advising people to check legitimacy of offered livestreams of high school sporting events as postseason play begins.

The NSAA posted on Twitter on Thursday that as the Fall Championship season gets underway, people should be aware of scammers claiming they will livestream postseason events.

A spokesperson for the NSAA said over the last couple years they have seen a rise in fraudulent offers to livestream events – especially as postseason play begins.

The scammers will advertise they are going to broadcast an event on social media, but use it as a scam, the spokesperson said.

The NSAA advises that if you are unsure if a competition livestream is legitimate, to contact the school that is participating and check.

