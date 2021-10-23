Cloudy conditions to continue overnight with rain chances going into Sunday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Across the region Saturday, it was cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to the 50s. Little to no wind was present with no precipitation acrosss the area.

A cool Saturday across the region (Andre Brooks)

These conditions will continue into the overnight with an increase of rain showers afte midnight. These rain will mainly be in our eastern region with all precipitation ending by Sunday afternoon. Rainfall is to be around under a quarter of an inch.

Increased rainfall due to a low pressure system moving through the area (Andre Brooks)

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some breezy to gusty conditions are possible with winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cool conditions to continue tomorrw across the area (Andre Brooks)

By Monday into Tuesday, more rainfall will be coming into the area due to another area of low pressure. Highs will moderate into the upper 60s to low 70s. By the end of week, temperatures drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny conditions will return to the area as well.

A rollercoaster forecast for the area this week (Andre Brooks)

