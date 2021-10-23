Advertisement

Cloudy conditions to continue overnight with rain chances going into Sunday

By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)-SCOTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP) - Across the region Saturday, it was cloudy and cool with temperatures in the upper 40s to the 50s. Little to no wind was present with no precipitation acrosss the area.

A cool Saturday across the region
A cool Saturday across the region(Andre Brooks)

These conditions will continue into the overnight with an increase of rain showers afte midnight. These rain will mainly be in our eastern region with all precipitation ending by Sunday afternoon. Rainfall is to be around under a quarter of an inch.

Increased rainfall due to a low pressure system moving through the area
Increased rainfall due to a low pressure system moving through the area(Andre Brooks)

Temperatures tomorrow will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some breezy to gusty conditions are possible with winds of 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Cool conditions to continue tomorrw across the area
Cool conditions to continue tomorrw across the area(Andre Brooks)

By Monday into Tuesday, more rainfall will be coming into the area due to another area of low pressure. Highs will moderate into the upper 60s to low 70s. By the end of week, temperatures drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunny conditions will return to the area as well.

A rollercoaster forecast for the area this week
A rollercoaster forecast for the area this week(Andre Brooks)
A rollercoaster forecast for the area this week
A rollercoaster forecast for the area this week(Andre Brooks)

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officers are investigating a Thursday shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
Three dead, including shooter, after disgruntled former employee opens fire at Superior elevator
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Law enforcement officers are investigating a deadly shooting at the Agrex elevator in Superior.
NSP releases names of victims in deadly shooting at Superior elevator
Great Plains Health breaks ground on new $30M primary care center Thursday.
GPH breaks ground on $30M healthcare facility
Former Nebraska State Fair Financial Director Patrick Kopke was sentenced to jail, probation...
Former Nebraska State Fair finance director gets jail, probation for theft

Latest News

Clouds with overnight and early morning rain chances. Clearing Sunday afternoon. Seasonably...
Increased cloudiness and weekend rain chances...
More seasonal weather expected into the weekend.
John's Friday Evening Forecast
Above normal temperatures with sunshine and west winds turning to the north.
Nice warm up Friday...Weekend showers...
Highs will climb back into the 70s from the Interstate south....
- KNOP NEWS2 WEATHER 6 PM