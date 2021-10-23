Advertisement

Cozad vs. Kearney Catholic

Friday Night Football
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On a chilly night in Cozad Nebraska and the Haymakers were taking on the Kearney Catholic Stars.

The Haymaker’s weren’t really able to get anything going in the first, but the stars will hang some points on the board early.

In the Second Quarter the Haymakers were able to get some offensive momentum going. Quarterback Nolan Wetovick will drop back into the pocket and he finds Jacob Weatherly down field and the pass is complete.

On the very next play of the drive Wetovick get’s the snap and he will roll out to his right to find Cord Chytka over the middle and it’s another complete pass by Wetovick.

A few plays later we see Wetovick take to the air again. This time he finds Drew White downfield for the Haymakers and it’s another complete pass. Haymakers in stars territory, but aren’t able to make anything happen on the drive.

The Kearney Catholic Stars will go on to win this one big on the road by a score of 49-13.

