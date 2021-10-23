Friday Night Sports Hero: Tate Janas

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Friday Night Sports Hero features three sports athlete from North Platte High School, Tate Janas. Tate competes on the football field and track for the Bulldogs and on the baseball diamond for the North Platte First Nationals. On the football field Janas plays both sides of the ball. On offense he plays slotback and A-back, then on the defensive side of the ball he plays safety. When it comes to track, Janas runs the 4 by 1, 200 and 400. Last season for baseball he also helped lead the Senior North Platte First National Team to the State Quarterfinals. Janas says he uses things he’s learned in each sport to help him with the others.

“Just keep working hard and stay the course I mean that’s our motto out on the football field and I use that in all my other sports as well you just really have to trust the process and trust everyone else around you as well to do their job as well,” says Janas.

As a Senior Janas hopes to leave a legacy on the football program. Throughout his four years on the team Janas hopes he has been someone who has helped change the culture to that of a winning one.

“I just want to be able to be known as someone who was able to change the culture I know in the last couple of years there’s not really been much of a winning culture here like football was not something that was really taken seriously and I wanna be one of the people who was able to change that and a lot of my teammates have done a great job with that as well,” explains Janas.

Head Coach of the Bulldogs, Todd Rice says that Janas is someone that he can count on to always go above and beyond. He says that Janas is also a great teammate who is always encouraging others to get better and holds them accountable when it comes to commitment.

“He’s been perfect with his summer attendance and that’s huge when ya know with summer time his baseball’s been big and just can’t say enough good stuff about his leadership in the weight room, he’s great in the classroom, he’s great in the hallways I think he’s a very respectful young man and we just appreciate having someone like that,” Rice explains.

Teammate Ryan Kaminski, a Wide Receiver for the Bulldogs, says that Tate is not only there for his teammates on the field but off the field as well.

“He’s just a great leader on and off the field and along with being such a great football player he’s just a great quality person and he’s always just our go to guy when you need someone to talk to or something like that he’s just always there for us and a great teammate,” Kaminski says.

Janas says he wishes to continue playing at least one of his sports at the next level, but where he is still undecided.

“I’ve talked to a few schools a couple of DII DIII stuff like that and it’s really been starting to pick up right now is when I’ve been getting a lot of contact and interest in a lot of college coaches,” says Janas.

Best of luck to Tate with all of his sports the rest of his Senior year and with all of his future endeavors.

