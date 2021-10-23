Game of the Week: Lexington vs. York

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - This week’s Game of the Week features the Lexington Minutemen and the York Dukes. The Minutemen are 4-4 on the season and are coming off a big 31-7 road win over Alliance last week. The Dukes are also 4-4 on the season, but suffered a tough last week on the road at Seward 33-7. This week these two teams will be facing off in Lexington under the lights.

Let’s see how the Minutemen were getting ready for this week’s match up.

After coming off a big win last week on the road against Alliance the Minutemen are feeling motivated to go out and get this win to send themselves to the playoffs. Head Coach Jeff Rowan says that the team is trying to focus on each week as it comes. This week however, there is added pressure as it’s Lexington’s Homecoming.

“Well for the last three or four weeks the coaching staff and the kids we’ve just been talking out it we wanna go playoffs we need to treat each week as the game that’s important and that’s what they’ve done the last few weeks and that’s what we’ll do again this week,” says Rowan.

Coach Rowan along with his coaching staff have identified some key players that the team will be watching out for on Friday Night.

“They’ve got a big tight end and a linebacker that’s pretty good. You know their running backs do a nice job and they’re big upfront so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” explains Rowan.

On October 22, the two teams faced off with much to prove. In the first quarter, both teams find the endzone and tie up the game 7-7. The remainder of the game would be the challenge. Lexington’s Kaden West sends the ball downfield, but it is York’s Kaleb Heiden who almost catches the ball. West would not be the only quarterback that almost throws an interception during the game. When Lexington’s other quarterback, Daven Naylor takes the spot, his pass ends up intercepted by York’s Carter Stenger. The Minutemen quarterbacks had their fair share of challenges against the Dukes.

For a large portion of the game, the score remained tied. Eventually, the Dukes of York would make a touchdown bringing the score to 14 to 7 and winning the game.

