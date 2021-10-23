Hershey finishes season winless, falls to Bridgeport 36-14

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey Panthers 2021 season comes to an end without a win as they fall at home to Bridgeport 36-14.

The game had it’s moments early. The Bulldogs would get on the board first following a run by Kasen Loomis in the red zone to make it 7-0.

It didn’t take long for a little misdirection to put the Panthers in front. A play action pass by Cooper Hill manages to find Kaden Thompson in a swarm of defenders for a score of over 60 yards. The two point conversion succeeds and made it 8-7 in favor of Hershey.

Bridgeport would score again on a quarterback sneak by Braxten Swires and they would not give that lead back to the Panthers.

Hershey (0-9) finishes without a win for the second year in a row and currently has an 18-game losing streak.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.