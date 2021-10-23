Advertisement

Increased cloudiness and weekend rain chances...

By John Walsh
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP)- An upper level wave will generate low pressure east of the Rockies that will bring clouds and increased moisture to our region on Saturday. The thickening cloud cover will stifle our afternoon warm up, so high temperatures will range from the 50s north to the lower 60s southwest. The Panhandle will be warmer with mid to upper 60s.

Cooler due to increased cloudiness.
The low will track into Central Kansas by Sunday morning, possibly triggering some scattered late night showers and isolated thunderstorms over parts of the southwest aftern midnight Saturday night. Rain showers may still be ongoing early Sunday with the bulk of the precipitation pushing across the central and eastern parts of the state. Rain amounts in the southwest will be lighter from .01″ to 0.10″.

Low pressure tracks through Kansas pullin moisture north..
Heavier rain favors Eastern Nebraska.
By afternoon a cold front will pass through Western Nebraska as high pressure clears things out from west to east. Behind the the front cooler weather will be more widespread with Sunday’s highs in the low to mid 50s and lower 60s.

Cooler in the wake of a cold front..
Monday will be cool and dry, but Tuesday another low impacts our weather bringing a chance for more widespread rain Tuesday night into Wednesday morning along with gusty winds. Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain in the 60s through Friday of next week.

Another chance for rain and thunderstorms Tuesday night into Wednesday along with gusty winds.
