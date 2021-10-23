Advertisement

NSBA’s letter to President Biden sparks outrage

National School Board Association
By Marresa Burke
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -On September 29, the National School Board Association (NSBA) sent President Joe Biden a letter asking for his assistance in protecting state and local school board members. During school board meetings nationwide, tensions have risen while parents have shared their concerns.

In the letter, the NSBA describes how education leaders are being targeted with “threats of violence and acts of intimidation.” NSBA shared they understand the important issues discussed at local school board meetings along with the “promotion of free speech,” but their concern is the lack of safeguards protecting members of the board.  With that, they asked the federal government and its agencies to monitor various threats.

Also found in the letter, the NSBA writes: “As these acts of malice, violence, and threats against public school officials have increased, the classification of these heinous acts could be the equivalent to the form of domestic terrorism.”

This portion of the letter sparked outrage from concerned citizens nationwide. Now, a statewide organization is urging Nebraskans to reach out to their local school boards to push for a change at the National School Board Association level. The Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom want to see state school boards disassociate with the national organization.

“What the letter does is accuse parents of being domestic terrorists,” said Doug Kagan, President of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom. “If enough state school board associations withdraw from the organization, it will lead to a change in leadership at the National School Board Association.”

The NSBA and Nebraska Association of School Boards work in conjunction with one another.

“I think there are a variety of benefits for Nebraska schools because of the national organization,” said John Spatz, Executive Director of the Nebraska Association of School Boards. “NSBA have their ears in congress which is how we learn what relates to local schools and taxpayers. By having a national organization weighing in on national issues, we can facilitate conversations about educational issues with other states.”

The Nebraska Association of School Boards is evaluating its relationship with the national organization. Their current position allows its officials to be the vehicle for change.

“I think changes do need to be made,” said Spatz. “We have a voice in that right now as we are still a part of the organization and make decisions not just for the Nebraska school districts but those across the country.”

Read the complete letter here: https://www.nsba.org/News/2021/federal-assistance-letter

