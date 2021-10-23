Advertisement

Oklahoma cities, others join in effort to overturn McGirt

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two northeast Oklahoma cities, state law enforcement and business groups and the states of Texas, Kansas, Louisiana and Nebraska have filed briefs supporting the state’s request that the U.S. Supreme Court overturn its decision that some tribal reservations were never disestablished.

The cities of Tulsa and Owasso filed friend of the court briefs Thursday alleging crimes such as domestic violence have not been prosecuted because of what is known as the McGirt decision.

A federal prosecutor and the Cherokee Nation dispute the claims. The McGirt decision found that Oklahoma has no jurisdiction over crimes committed by or against Native Americans on tribal reservations.

