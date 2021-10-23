Pawsitive Partners Humane Society raising awareness of pet homelessness

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Pawsitive Partners Humane Society hosted their annual All Flavors for Fur Saturday at Scooter’s Coffee on Saturday afternoon.

During this event, people were able to enjoy coffee and get free t-shirts. The main portion of the event was people were able to participate in an auction ahead of time for donated items that were made into baskets and cinnamon rolls were also donated as well. Whoever had the highest bid were called and Pawsitive Partners would deliver the items to them.

“All the items that we have been donated by people that supported us. There are a lot of dog and cat themed baskets. Gift baskets we have a beautiful quilt. We have homemade cinnamon rolls that was just brought in today. We have dog treats, cat treats, " Jo Mayver, Member of Pawsitive Partners Humane Society said. “People made homemade cookies. We put them on Christmas plates to sale. They are Christmas items.”

The purpose of this event is to help spread the awareness of cat homelessness by having Love My Cat Month every October. All donations and money from the auctions are going to getting cats spayed or neutered.

“What we are doing is bringing awareness to spayed and neutered. We’re fundraising to help to pay for some of the cats that we are spaying and neutering. During the month of October, which is Love My Cat Month,” Mayver said. “It’s really important because there are too many dogs and cats born into homeless situations and a community cat on the street. It’s a really hard life. It’s a short life expectancy. They get diseases, they get run over by cars.”

Pawsitive Partners Humane Society started in 1998 and have been doing Love My Cat Month for eight years.

