Sandhills/Thedford vs. Lawrence-Nelson

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Thursday Night up in the Sandhills and it was a great one for the first round of the state playoffs. The Sandhills Thedford Knights would be taking on the Lawrence-Nelson Raiders.

We’ll pick things up in the third quarter and the Knights have the ball. Reece Zutavern pulls it down and keeps it himself. He’ll run it up the middle for a nice gain for the home team.

Same drive a few plays later Zutavern will hand it off to Dane Pokorny. Pokorny will have another driving play up the middle of the field for the Knights putting them in Lawrence-Nelson territory. This play will bring up the end of the third quarter.

On the very next play, and the first of the fourth quarter, we see Pokorny punch it in for the Knights making it 53-12.

It was all Sandhills Thedford in this match up. The Knights will take this one by a score of 60-20 and will be continuing on to the second round of the state playoffs.

Sandhills Thedford will play next Friday against Mead.

