Football Flashback: The 2021 Brady Eagles

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 2021 Brady Eagles football season ends with a 2-6 record and no playoff appearance. This was an improvement from their record the year prior, but strides were made in the program both on and off the field.

After opening the year with a 59-21 loss to Pleasanton, the Eagles bounced back with a 30-point road win against rival Maxwell. Their only other win came two weeks later at home against Maywood/Hayes Center. Head Coach Andy Seamann describes the season and struggles against his team’s opponents.

“We sadly started slow on a couple of our road games that we should have won and we weren’t able to. Hats off to their teams. They were able to finish us and we didn’t do what we needed to do. We had a good group of kids. I actually felt bad that we should be still playing because we had some athletic kids. Kids that have worked hard and we just weren’t able to overcome our own obstacles to get where we needed to be.”

The offense was no shy to production. Senior quarterback Shane Most had 1,556 passing yards and finished just shy of 1,000 yards on the ground. The team averaged nearly 5.5 yards per carry and over 40 points per game. Despite the individual success, Most says the growth of team leadership is the biggest improvement from last year.

“That was something we struggled with last year was our leadership. This year, that was the big part we wanted to change. I feel like we had a group of guys that wanted to come out and change that leadership and they worked hard on being leaders for this team. That’s something I always wanted to do is be a leader and for being a quarterback, that’s where everyone turns to to be the leader.”

The Eagles will graduate five seniors this year, including Most, but a lot of key contributors will return and play a pivotal role that can very well culminate with a playoff berth.

