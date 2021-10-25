Advertisement

Area students participate in Best of the West Music Festival

More than 100 area students participated in the Best of the West Music Festival Monday.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - High school students are showcasing why they are the best musicians in western Nebraska.

More than 120 students from the area participated in the Best of the West Music Festival Monday.

The students were nominated by their band and choir directors to be part of the honor band.

Musical instructors said the unique things about this event is this is the first time these students are performing together with very little time for rehearsal.

“I love the entire process,” said Kristin Simpson. I love teaching the music and I love kind of nitpicking and really focusing on the overall quality and then when its concert time, that is just fun, that is absolute pure joy for me.”

Students from North Platte, Maxwell, Brady, Stapleton and Dundy County are among those participating.

“It’s going very well like being able to come along with these students and actually create music together is just really incredible,” said Levi Huffman of Maxwell.

