Huskers get ready for Purdue

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska returns to Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon to begin a two-game homestand in Lincoln. The Huskers will play host to the Purdue Boilermakers in a Big Ten West battle, with kickoff set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on ESPN2 and heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

Nebraska is coming off a bye week and begins the homestretch of the season, which includes three of the final four games in Lincoln. Nebraska enters the Purdue game with a 3-5 overall record, including a 1-4 mark in Big Ten play, after a 30-23 setback at Minnesota on Oct. 16. The Huskers rallied from a 12-point deficit, but could not convert on multiple red-zone chances in the road setback.

Each of Nebraska’s five losses this season have come by eight or fewer points. Purdue heads to Lincoln with a 4-3 overall record, including a 2-2 mark in Big Ten play. Purdue’s past three games have come against a tough Big Ten West stretch of Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The highlight of that run for Purdue was a dominant 24-7 victory at then-No. 2 Iowa on Oct. 16, pushing the Boilermakers into the national rankings, before a home loss to Wisconsin on Saturday afternoon. Coach Jeff Brohm’s team features one of the nation’s most improved defensive units.

Purdue allows 301.6 total yards and just 16.3 points per game to rank in the top four in the Big Ten in both of those categories. Offensively, the Boilermakers once again feature one of the nation’s top passing attacks, averaging 317.6 yards per game through the air, which ranks second in the Big Ten and 12th nationally. Receiver David Bell ranks sixth nationally in receiving yards per game at 118.7 yards per contest, including a 240-yard effort at Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.