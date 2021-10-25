Jon Castillo’s fundraiser benefit

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The North Platte community came together at the D&N Event Center to support a North Platte man facing many medical crises. On October 24, a fundraiser benefit took place to help Jon Castillo’s family financially.

Jon is known to his family as a devoted father, loving brother, and uncle, but also a humanitarian. Jon is a North Platte native with a long history with the Union Pacific Railroad. In his spare time, Jon was a volunteer softball coach and a part of many community projects.

Back in 2017, Jon received troubling news about his health. After years living as a diabetic, Jon was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure. He spent more than a year waiting on the kidney transplant list. In May of 2018, Jon endured a failed kidney transplant due to undiscovered heart complications. Jon suffers from additional health issues that he continues to overcome including surgeries for a partial foot amputation and a broken pelvis.

Through all his medical situations, the Castillo family continues to work together and support Jon. Currently, Jon is back at home being treated with a wound vacuum and thirty days of hyperbaric chamber treatments.

“My family would like everyone to focus on organ and blood donation,” said Jon’s sister Rhonda Castillo. “You never know when you or your family is going to need it. When we thought we were going to get that kidney, we thought our blessing had arrived. Then Jon’s heart was unable to handle the surgery. Now, we continue to fight and go on.”

For anyone wishing to help, there is an account in Jon Castilo’s name at the Union Pacific Credit Union.

