Lexi Rodriguez honored with Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week; Nicklin Hames named Big Ten Co-Setter of the Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lexi Rodriguez was doubly honored with Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week recognition, while Nicklin Hames was named Big Ten Co-Setter of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

Rodriguez’s Defensive Player of the Week distinction was the first of her career, while the Freshman of the Week award was her third. The Sterling, Ill., native averaged a team-leading 5.86 digs per set alongside 1.29 assists and 0.29 service aces per set last week as Nebraska improved to 10-0 in Big Ten play. Rodriguez finished with a match-high 17 digs, three assists and two aces Wednesday at Iowa, then followed with a season-high-tying 24 digs with six aces Saturday against No. 7 Purdue.

Hames’ award is the second of her career. The Maryville, Tenn., native averaged a team-leading 12.43 assists, 4.00 digs, 0.71 service aces, 0.57 kills and 0.29 blocks per set last week. On Wednesday at Iowa, she finished with 39 assists, 11 digs, two aces and a kill, moving up to third in program history for career assists. On Saturday against No. 7 Purdue, Hames totaled 48 assists, a season-high-tying 17 digs, three aces, three kills and two blocks for her team-leading 12th double-double. She surpassed 4,000 career assists in the match, becoming the third Husker all-time -- and the second in the rally-scoring era -- to reach the milestone.

NU has counted 10 Big Ten weekly award winners this season.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.