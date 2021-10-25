Advertisement

More than 130lbs of pot, loaded gun recovered in I-80 traffic stop

Darius Rice (left) and Alexus Webber were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol following a...
Darius Rice (left) and Alexus Webber were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol following a traffic stop on Interstate 80.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two South Carolina men were arrested after troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol located more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Around 1:50 p.m. Friday, October 22, a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following another vehicle too closely on I-80 near Aurora, at mile marker 327.

During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. A search revealed 132 pounds of marijuana in several duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle. The trooper also located a loaded handgun in the passenger door compartment.

The driver, Darius Rice, 24, and passenger, Alexus Webber, 21, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation.

Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

