Mostly sunny and mild Monday with rain showers coming into the area Tuesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP)- SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cloudy start on Sunday, the conditions improved over the afternoon hours with sun peaking through the clouds. Temperatures this evening are in the low to mid 50s.

Conditions for the area Monday will be sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s to low 70s. Winds are on the increase with winds of 10 to 15 mph.

Once we get into the day on Tuesday, rain showers will be coming ino the area. Rainfall amounts on Tuesda will be around a quarter to half an inch in some spots. The reasoning that we will see this rain is because of the approach of our next cold front.

During the mid week, temperatures will be falling in the mid to upper 50s with sunny skies and calm conditions. No rainfall is anticipated for the rest of the week.

By the end of this week coming up, temperatures will be on the rebound with highs in the low to mid 60s, but then the temperatures are going back down by the end of next weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

