Advertisement

Nebraska men’s basketball team starts 2-game preseason schedule

Trey McGowens and the Huskers open Big Ten play at Indiana on Dec. 4.
Trey McGowens and the Huskers open Big Ten play at Indiana on Dec. 4.(Scott Bruhn/Nebraska Communications)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska men’s basketball team starts its 2-game preseason schedule this week. The Huskers host Peru State with a 6:00 p.m. start at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg, who’s entering his third year with the Huskers, says his team is anxious to compete in front of its fans again. The Huskers played the 2020-21 season inside closed arenas during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska is picked to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten this winter. However, the Huskers have an increase of talent on the roster with ten newcomers. Among the freshmen is Bryce McGowens, who is the first five-star prospect to sign with Nebraska.

Nebraska also plays Colorado during exhibition play. The Huskers and Buffaloes will meet on Sunday in Lincoln.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a 15-year-old called to report his 9-year-old brother...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
In this photo released by the Colombian presidential press office, the country’s most wanted...
Colombia’s most wanted drug lord captured in jungle raid
People supporting the Castillo family at the fundraiser benefit on October 24.
Jon Castillo’s fundraiser benefit
A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Let computers do it: Film set tragedy spurs call to ban guns

Latest News

The Red Carpet Experience gives an opportunity to underserved youth to attend a Nebraska...
Nebraska Red Carpet Experience expanding to other sports
10-23-21 10pm Sports
10-23-21 10pm Sports
brady recap
Football Flashback: The 2021 Brady Eagles
Football Flashback: The 2021 Brady Eagles