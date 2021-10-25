Advertisement

Nebraska Red Carpet Experience expanding to other sports

The Red Carpet Experience gives an opportunity to underserved youth to attend a Nebraska Football game for free. Now the program is being expanded to other sports.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Athletic Department will expand the Red Carpet Experience beyond Memorial Stadium.

The program provides an opportunity for underserved youth across the state of Nebraska to receive complimentary tickets and experience Husker game days.

The Red Carpet Experience will now expand to a few other ticketed events, including volleyball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. In addition to providing an opportunity for youth to attend more athletic events, the expanded Red Carpet Experience allows for more Husker fans to get involved in the program by returning tickets they are not able to use.

“We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Red Carpet Experience at Husker football games,” said Dr. Lawrence Chatters, Nebraska Executive Associate AD for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “The resounding success of the program to this point led us to explore how to continue to build on the Red Carpet Experience. We are pleased to include additional sports and continue to provide opportunities for youth across Nebraska.”

Nebraska Athletics will announce games that will be part of the Red Carpet Experience for the remainder of the 2021-22 athletic season, and encourages fans to participate through one of two ways:

  • Log in to their ticket accounts on //huskers.com/myaccount and select Return for selected Red Carpet events. (preliminary list below)
  • Make a monetary donation to the Red Carpet Experience through the Husker Athletic Fund

More details on how to return tickets or donate to the Red Carpet Experience can be found by visiting //Huskers.com/redcarpet. The landing page also provides information for youth and community groups to receive tickets through the Red Carpet Experience.

In addition to the expansion of the Red Carpet Experience to include other Husker sports, Nebraska Athletics will continue to offer tickets through the program for the final three home football games. Tickets for games against Purdue (Oct. 30), Ohio State (Nov. 6), and Iowa (Nov. 26) are available because of generous donations from anonymous Husker donors. A total of 1,000 tickets will be available for the Purdue game, with 500 each for the Ohio State and Iowa games.

Complimentary tickets through the Red Carpet Experience are limited to students in 8th grade or younger, along with one or two accompanying parents/guardians. The students must be present to get tickets.

Tickets returned for use as part of the Red Carpet Experience will not be considered a donation.

Tentative List of Upcoming Games for Red Carpet Experience

Volleyball

Nov. 12 Maryland

Nov. 20 Rutgers

Men’s Basketball

Nov. 27 South Dakota

Dec. 22 Kennesaw State

Jan. 29 Rutgers

Feb. 5 Northwestern

Women’s Basketball

Nov. 14 Alabama A&M

Nov. 20 North Carolina Central

Dec. 11 Indiana State

Dec. 22 Wyoming

Football

Oct. 30 Purdue

Nov. 6 Ohio State

Nov. 26 (Fri.) Iowa

*-1,000 Tickets Available for Purdue, 500 each for Ohio State and Iowa

