SLFRF Funds are being considered to be sent back to the federal government

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting Monday morning, the topic of discussion was about sending back the SLFRF Funds back to the federal government.

These funds are apart of the HERPA federal funds that helps third party businesses and if the funds aren’t handled properly, the Lincoln County Commissioners’ Office will be held accountable.

“There is a lot of vagueness in the act and you have to understand the entity that provides the funding to a third party, " District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems said. " Doesn’t do it right, or that third party is not being qualified, as far as the federal government is concerned. We are the ones responsible.”

The commissioners are considering on sending it back to prevent them from facing re-precautions down the line.

“Some of us are in favor of sending if all back if we can. We are guaranteed to have cough up funds down the road in the next two to three years, " Weems said.

This matter will be continued to be discussed in future commissioners’ meetings.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.