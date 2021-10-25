Tuesday Forecast: Windy and wet weather expected into Tuesday, Tuesday night

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Windy and potentially wet weather is expected as we head into the day on Tuesday as a vigorous upper level trough is set to swing through the central and southern plains.

Into Monday evening though, we should be relatively quiet. Southeast winds will continue to increase ahead of the approaching upper level trough with southeast winds at 15 to 25 MPH overnight tonight. Skies are expected to stay partly to mostly cloudy through this evening and into the overnight hours with dry weather. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds into the day on Tuesday with only a small chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Chances for rain will increase quickly as we head into Tuesday evening as thunderstorms are expected to develop across the area as a cold front sweeps through the region. Some strong to severe storms will be possible as storms initially develop with areas of locally heavy rain possible as well. While storms are expected to develop over the area, they should fairly quickly push east of the viewing area as we head towards Tuesday night and into the overnight hours.

Variable cloudiness is expected on Tuesday with storms developing across western Nebraska by late Tuesday evening. (KNOP)

As mentioned above, there will be a brief window where we could see some severe weather across the area. The SPC has outlined parts of the KNOP coverage area under a marginal and slight risk for severe weather for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. The main threats would likely be large hail up to around 1″ in diameter and 60 MPH wind gusts.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across parts of the coverage area for Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. (KNOP)

The wind will be the other issue over the coming days as breezy to windy weather is expected through the middle of this week. Winds will be out of the southeast into Tuesday afternoon with gusts up to 40 MPH or more possible. Winds then turn to the north and northwest into Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday with sustained winds at 15 to 30 MPH with gusts to 40 MPH or more. Even into the day on Thursday, breezy northwest winds are expected across the area.

Temperatures into Tuesday morning should stay a few degrees above average thanks to strong southeasterly winds across the state. Look for overnight lows to settle into the lower to middle 40s for most.

Look for lows in the the lower to middle 40s into Tuesday morning. (KNOP)

Thanks for variable cloudiness as well as the approaching upper level trough and surface low pressure system, temperatures will range anywhere from the low 60s to near 80° by Tuesday afternoon. Across southwestern Nebraska where we are expecting some afternoon sunshine, temperatures should reach the upper 70s to near 80°. Cooler weather is expected further to the north and to the east.

Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon. (KNOP)

Temperatures settle into the upper 50s to low 60s for Wednesday and Thursday to go along with the blustery weather. Temperatures will briefly warm to the mid 60s for Friday and Saturday before another cold front sends temperatures into the upper 40s to low 50s into Halloween weekend and into early next week. Some of the longer range models do indicate the POTENTIAL for some snow across the region Sunday into Monday of next week - something we will monitor closely in the weather center this week. At this time though it is still much too far away to be making any forecast predictions of potential snow.

Temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the upper 60s over the course of the next week. (KNOP)

