100-year-old WWII veteran receives quilt of valor

OGALLALA, Neb. (KNOP) -Quilt of Valor is a national organization that awards veterans whose lives been touched by war. On Monday, in Ogallala, a World War II veteran was honored for his military service.

“You people still think of me,” said Quilt of Valor Recipent Chancey Cornelius. “It’s been a long time, but it doesn’t matter. I did my part, and I don’t what the future will be like. Everything has been the best, and today has been a good day.”

Chancey Cornelius enlisted in the United States Army at the age of 17. He was in the service from 1939 to 1945. During his time, he was stationed in London, England, as an aviator mechanic. Chancey earned the rank of Staff Sergeant and served until the end of the war.

“With him being a WWII veteran, I have heard stories and seen the pictures of places he has been,” said Chancey’s daughter Vickie Cornelius. “He has a scrapbook of pictures with captions. It is heart-touching.”

Chancey’s dedication and love for the United States has not ceased. He has been a member of the Keith County Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3755 in Ogallala.

“We have a wonderful country,” said Chancey. “It means a lot that you still think of me.”

