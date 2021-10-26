Ace Hardware raises funds for the Relay for Life Program

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - During the day on Tuesday, Ace Hardware has contributed to the fight against cancer by sharing rounded up funds to the Relay for Life of the Plains of North Platte. The amount of money given from customers rounding up their purchases is $886.96.

The benefit to Relay for Life and others is through the Ace Hardware “Round Up the Price” program. The store rounds up the total purchase price to the next dollar, with the customer’s permission. So for example, if the total was $11.32, then the total would round up to $12 dollars.

“We have been doing the Round Up. We have started them 3 years ago and we do it for non profit organizations, " Doug Wallace, Store Manager of Ace Hardware said. “We have done it for the Salvation Army Food Bank. The Relay for Life and several other organizations here in town.”

The funds shared Tuesday will help Relay for Life continue to fight cancer by helping fund research.

“All will go to the Relay for Life American Society and that’ll be used for clinical trails, cancer research, and towards patient education,” Lori Tobiasson, Relay for Life Event Leader said.

This check along with other contributions is helping Relay for Life reach a goal. The have now went beyond the goal. Relay for Life’s goal was $20,000 dollars, but now they are at almost $22,000 dollars in funds raised.

According to Relay for Life organizers, their work and the contributions of the community helps impact people locally.

“It will impact the people of our community and our surrounding areas by helping with those clinical research trials that they do. That will provide some wonderful chemo drugs that they will use for the cancer patients plus giving them the opportunity for them to have patient education to do screenings that are so important to prevent cancer, " Tobiasson said.

Store Manager Doug Wallace says he everyone is important but cancer research funding is personal for him.

“The American Cancer Society holds a place in my heart because I lost my wife 4 years ago to lung cancer. So it kind of hits home for me as being the partner of a organization of a spouse who has lost to cancer. “Wallace said.

