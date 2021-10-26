Advertisement

DeSantis offers $5,000 bonus for police officers to relocate to Florida

By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Florida’s governor wants to recruit more law enforcement by using a $5,000 cash incentive.

Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign legislation during an upcoming special session that will award a $5,000 bonus to any law enforcement official who relocates to Florida. The Republican says the move is an effort to address the needs of police and sheriff’s departments in the state.

The offer comes as several large cities, including New York City, Seattle and Chicago, are requiring city workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19. However, DeSantis, who is against vaccine mandates, denies this is about any such requirement.

“Has nothing to do with that. They’ve been mistreated for a long time. I don’t think police officers should be fired over shots. I don’t think that that’s correct,” DeSantis said.

Instead, the governor says low morale among law enforcement is at the heart of the proposed legislation.

“If… you’re not getting the support you need and you’re qualified, you come down here. You’re going to get a bonus because we’ve got your back. And it’s a way to say, ‘Thank you,’” he said.

DeSantis announced last week that he was planning to call the state legislature back to fight the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s proposed new vaccine rule for large employers, an emergency standard announced by President Joe Biden last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Skye Parde, 38, of Nebraska City was sentenced on Oct. 20 for acquiring a controlled substance...
Former Nebraska City nurse sentenced for acquiring controlled substances by fraud
People supporting the Castillo family at the fundraiser benefit on October 24.
Jon Castillo’s fundraiser benefit
Darius Rice (left) and Alexus Webber were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol following a...
More than 130lbs of pot, loaded gun recovered in I-80 traffic stop

Latest News

A sheriff in Texas says the skeletal remains of a child were found inside an apartment in the...
Neighbors fed boys living alone with dead sibling in Texas apartment
The governor says low morale is at the heart of the proposed legislation to award a $5,000...
Fla. governor says $5,000 bonus is about supporting police officers
Police say two people were killed and four injured, including a police officer, in a shooting...
Suspect hospitalized after Idaho mall shooting that killed 2
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword