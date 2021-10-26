Impact Art inspires a new generation of artists

KEARNEY, Neb. (KNOP) - For the past three years, graffiti artist Josh Arias and Kearney Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Derek Rusher have painted more than a dozen murals in downtown Kearney and in surrounding communities.

It’s a partnership that started in 2019 after teaching art to at risk-youth at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) in Kearney.

Arias is a self-taught graffiti artist. He grew up in Los Angeles before moving to Lexington.

“I’ve always wanted to be a person that I would’ve needed when I was a youth,” Arias said. “If I could teach them a little something, for me, I feel like that’s why I’m here in this world to really help youth.”

The duo is building a name for themselves through Impact Art, a non-profit organization that hopes to inspire the next generation of artists.

“We really believe this public art can make the community more beautiful, we can beautify and revitalize areas, we also feel we can make an economic impact,” Rusher said.

If you would like more information about Impact Art visit www.impactartne.com.

Copyright 2021 KNOP. All rights reserved.