Multiple pursuits lead to arrest in Dawson County

Nebraska State Patrol cruiser
Nebraska State Patrol cruiser(Nebraska State Patrol)
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Kansas man following multiple pursuits with the same motorcycle in Lincoln and Dawson Counties.

At approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed a motorcycle speeding as it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 near North Platte. NSP said the rider refused to stop and fled southbound on Highway 83 in excess of 100 miles per hour. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The motorcycle eventually turned around and began traveling northbound into North Platte, at which time the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Approximately 45 minutes later, the North Platte Police Department received a report that the same motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Highway 30. Troopers were able to locate the motorcycle near Brady and attempted another traffic stop. NSP said the rider again refused to stop and fled eastbound at a high rate of speed.

According to NSP, the motorcycle eventually cut in front of a moving train and came to a stop in a pasture near Gothenburg. As troopers approached the area, a citizen parked a farm implement in an area to block the entrance from the field back onto the highway. Troopers were then able to take the motorcycle rider into custody without further incident.

The rider, Steven Gibson, 43, Horton, Kansas, was arrested for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and multiple traffic violations. Several unknown substances were also located and will be tested at the NSP Crime Lab. Gibson was lodged in Lincoln County Jail.

NSP was assisted by the North Platte Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Dawson County Sheriff’s Office, Gothenburg Police Department, and Cozad Police Department during this incident.

