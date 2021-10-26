Nebraska Volleyball: Time set for Nov. 6 match at Ohio State

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska volleyball team’s Saturday, Nov. 6 match at Ohio State has been set for a 6 p.m. CT start time.

The contest will be streamed on Big Ten Network+ from the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio, and heard on the Huskers Radio Network.

The Huskers, who lead the Big Ten at 10-0 in conference play, have two top-15 matchups this week, facing No. 3 Wisconsin on Wednesday, Oct. 27 and No. 11 Minnesota on Saturday, Oct. 30.

