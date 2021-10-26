Advertisement

Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop

By WESH Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) - Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired tag and found a grenade in his truck

It happened on Monday in Flagler County.

A deputy searched Louis Branson’s vehicle after discovering he was also driving with a license that had been suspended since 2019.

During the search, the deputy discovered a grenade, which responding bomb squad officers determined was live. They took the weapon to a remote location and detonated it.

Branson told authorities he found the grenade while cleaning out a veteran’s home.

Officials said he’s lucky it never blew up in his vehicle.

Charges for carrying it could be added to the charges he is already facing for traffic violations and the drug paraphernalia investigators also found in his vehicle.

Branson has previous convictions in Florida and Georgia.

Copyright 2021 WESH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts speaks during a news conference in Lincoln, Neb., in this file...
Ricketts: Nebraska to seek injunction against OSHA vaccine requirements
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
People supporting the Castillo family at the fundraiser benefit on October 24.
Jon Castillo’s fundraiser benefit
Darius Rice (left) and Alexus Webber were arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol following a...
More than 130lbs of pot, loaded gun recovered in I-80 traffic stop
Discussing about sending the SLFRF Funds back to the federal government
Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds (SLFRF) were up for discussion today at the Lincoln County Commissioners’ meeting

Latest News

California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana
Temperatures will range from the low 60s to the upper 70s by Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday Forecast: Windy and wet weather expected into Tuesday, Tuesday night
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during traffic stop