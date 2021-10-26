Stormy weather possible tonight, windy weather on Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Some strong to severe storms will be possible across the area tonight as an upper level trough brings unsettled weather to much of the region. The main threat for severe weather will encompass the eastern half of the KNOP coverage area, with North Platte on the western fringes of a marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center. A slight risk for severe weather is in place across parts of south central Nebraska into northern Kansas. The main threats if we do see a few stronger storms tonight will be hail up to 1″ in diameter and 60 MPH wind gusts, as well as some areas of locally heavy rain.

A marginal and slight risk for severe weather is in place across parts of the area into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night. (KNOP)

Models have remained fairly consistent with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing across parts of western Nebraska into Tuesday evening with some additional areas of rain moving in from the west. Strong to severe storms could possibly mix in at times, though most of the severe activity will likely develop across parts of northern Kansas before drifting to the east and northeast into the state and mainly for areas to our east. The window of opportunity for some thunderstorms and perhaps some pockets of heavy rain will likely be through Tuesday evening into the early overnight hours. It appears that past 2 AM, most of the heavy rain and thunderstorm activity should be well east of the area. That said, we could see some lingering rain showers into early Wednesday morning before skies try and clear out by Wednesday afternoon. Rainfall amounts across the area will be much lower than our neighbors to the east, where the could see 1″ to 2″ of rainfall by the time rain ends late Wednesday into early Thursday. Look for amounts to generally sit in the 0.25″ to 0.75″ range for those that do see rain with some locally higher amounts up to around 1″ possible.

Scattered storms are expected into Tuesday night with rain moving east of the area into Wednesday morning. Look for a a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday with windy weather across western Nebraska. (KNOP)

Outside of the potential for severe weather this evening, VERY strong winds are expected into Tuesday night. High Wind Warnings are in place across the southern Panhandle into southwestern Nebraska as we could see sustained northwest winds of 25 to 35 MPH with wind gusts up to 60 MPH possible.

As far as temperatures are concerned, morning lows on Wednesday should settle into the mid 30s to mid 40s across western Nebraska, though it will likely feel much colder with the blustery winds.

Look for lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s in Wednesday morning. (KNOP)

Temperatures by the afternoon will try and reach into the mid and upper 50s to near 60° with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will remain blustery from the northwest with gusts up to 40 MPH possible, certainly making it feel a bit cooler if you’re outside.

Look for highs on Wednesday in the upper 50s to near 60°. (KNOP)

Temperatures look to hold in the upper 50s to upper 60s through at least the beginning of the weekend before cooler air settles into the state for Halloween on Sunday and into the first few days of November. Look for highs to fall to the low to mid 40s Sunday into early next week. With the arrival of the cooler air, we’ll also see our first chances for some light accumulating snow Sunday night and into early Monday. Right now, it looks like any snowfall amounts would stay fairly light, but it is something to watch over the coming days.

Temperatures will range from the upper 50s to upper 60s through Saturday before much cooler air settles into the area by Halloween into the first few days of November. (KNOP)

