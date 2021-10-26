The way of working out has changed at the Recreation Complex

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many businesses around the North Platte Community. This includes the Recreation Center and how they handle operations.

During the year of 2020 when the coronavirus was starting, like other businesses, The Recreation Center closed up their doors during the month of March of 2020. Once this spread settled some, and after the staff came up with a game plan, they resumed operations in a different kind of way.

“First at the start of the pandemic, we closed of March 2020 and we were closed until June in 2020,” said Gerry Berglund, Recreational Leader.

When operations resumed, the amount of people that went to the facility was different and the policies of the recreational center changed as well.

“So people were slow going back to the Rec Center. We have a lot of people wearing masks, and there is a lot of people that still hadn’t come back in at all, “Berglund said. “Last year, we had mandatory staff to wear masks. We strongly encouraged our patrons when they came in, but they didn’t have to. We had disinfectant, we were constantly cleaning everything.”

Even though the coronavirus easing significantly, the visitors of the rec center are still being precautious when coming in 2021.

“A lot of people are still real cautious coming out using the rec center. We spaced our equipment out first. Everything is six feet away. If a room gets crowded, you’ll see some people exit the room. They are being cautious still,” Berglund said.

The amount of hours have went down as well. The amount of hours that have went down was 25. For more information about the business hours of the Recreational Center, visit this website here.

