Being prepared for winter

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Winter is around the corner and the Lincoln County Emergency Management and local businesses are getting ready for changing conditions.

Lincoln County Emergency Management is running through annual checklists, including checking for adequate communication between emergency management, the City of North Platte, and surrounding counties.

“As winter storms come up, we are discussing that information with local departments, the city, the county to them know and to give them the heads up,” Joanna LeMoine, Deputy Leader of Emergency Management said.

Emergency Management is making sure businesses in town are ready too.

“We encourage businesses to have their own plans and their own kits,” LeMoine said.

Emergency Management extends the same sentiment to residents.

“We are trying to push out information to our citizens to make sure that they are safe, prepared, and ready for whatever is coming,” LeMoine said. “For any emergency, it doesn’t matter if it’s spring, summer, winter or fall, everybody should try to have their emergency plans, communication plans, and emergency kits prepared.”

The Lincoln County Emergency Management encourages residents to non perishable food and water (to last all members of the household, including pets) a certain amount of time. Also to keep important paperwork and medicines handy.

Emergency Management information guide (Andre Brooks)

One local hardware store has advice for changing weather conditions, and how they can help.

“We’re making sure that you are checking the caulking around your windows. Making sure that it’s not cracked or peeling,” Douglas Wallace, Store Manager said. " If it is, you need to come in and re-caulk your windows. Check your door frames for weather stripping, around the windows.”

Price may be a little higher for some items this year.

ACE Hardware in North Platte stocking up on items for residents to prepare for the winter ahead (Andre Brooks)

“They have come up a little bit, but not a lot. With covid, that caused the prices to increase some this year,” Wallace said.

The store is hoping to keep items available for customers.

“It looks like we are able to get the things that we need. They may change as we get more into the winter more, " Wallace said. " But it really depends on a lot on the weather. As much as we get rid of and how much we sale versus how much we need to keep it in stock.”

