Nebraska State Penitentiary inmates without water due to plumbing issue

The ombudsman has confirmed the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been without water since...
The ombudsman has confirmed the Nebraska State Penitentiary has been without water since Tuesday afternoon.(Jared Austin)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - All morning long 10/11 NOW has been receiving calls and messages from inmates and loved ones reporting that the Nebraska State Penitentiary has no water due to a plumbing issue.

Ombudsman Doug Koebernick confirmed the reports and said the problems started Tuesday afternoon.

Koebernick said his office has received multiple reports from inmates that they can’t shower, flush toilets or drink water.

Koebernick said NDCS staff told him they have plumbers on site and are working as fast as they can to correct the problem. In the meantime, Koebernick said NSP staff are working to get inmates access to bottled water and porta-potties.

Koebernick said the Ombudsmans office will be going to the penitentiary Wednesday to ensure inmates are being provided water and porta-potties.

10/11 NOW has reached out to the Nebraska Department of Corrections but has yet to receive a response.

