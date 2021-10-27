Advertisement

Trick or Treating is happening at the District 177 Mall Friday

District 177 Mall prepping for the Trick or Treat event that is scheduled on October 29 at 4 to 6 p.m.(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Halloween is around the corner, and District 177 Mall is prepping for their annual Trick or Treat event Friday, Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m.

This event has been going on for several years, and even in the year 2020, the show still went on. In 2020, the mall did a trick or treating event, but it was in the parking lot and they did it in the style of trunk or treat to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

With this year’s trick or treating, it will be a little different than previous years. The District 177 Mall will have the bowls set out in front of the individual stores. Social distancing and constant hand sanitation is required. There will be no mask requirement at this event.

The mall wants to promote their revamp this year through trick or treating and also continue to being apart of the North Platte community.

“We just like to help the community. We like to be a big part of the community,” Bridgette Thompson, Property Manager of District 177 said.

According to mall personnel, there will also be a giveaway of six free family express passes to Golden Ticket Cinemas in North Platte.

