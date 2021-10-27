Advertisement

Trump endorses Herbster for Nebraska governor

(News Channel Nebraska)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
(WOWT) - A candidate for Nebraska’s next governor has the backing and support of a former president.

Charles Herbster announced his run for governor in April with former campaign manager and adviser Kellyanne Conway in attendance at the Fremont event.

Former President Trump released a statement Tuesday night and said, “Charles W. Herbster has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”

Herbster’s former running mate, Theresa Thibodeau, a former Nebraska state lawmaker and Douglas County Republican Party leader, recently told 6 News that she was planning to run for the state’s top office after dropping out of his campaign in July.

Current State Sen. Carol Blood also announced her intention to run last month, making her the first Democratic candidate to enter the race.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, who has previously endorsed NU Regent Jim Pillen for the race for his replacement when he terms out, responded to Tuesday’s endorsement from the former president, releasing the following statement:

