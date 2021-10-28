5K Halloween Run in Curtis, Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The ghouls and goblins, princesses, and zombies will be out in Curtis Thursday night for a 5K fun run for all ages hosted by three students from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture (NCTA).

They say it’s a great way to start this year’s Halloween off right. Participants will register upon arrival outside the Education Center on the NCTA Campus between 4:30 p.m. and the race’s start time at 5 p.m. The race will be open until 7 p.m. All racers will be eligible to compete for the best time and best costume awards

“The terrain is easy to traverse, and the trail is well marked.”

Three NCTA students are coordinating the event for the Curtis community. They are Gillian Brinker, Hayden Baker, and William Huebner. The three are coordinating the 5K Walk-Run for an NCTA class in Human Resources with NCTA professor Dr. Eric Reed.

The prize for best costume will be an NCTA Gift Bag. The prize for best recorded time will be a gift card to the Anvil Bar and Grill in Curtis.

“Enjoy this frightful fall night filled with spooky spectacles and terrifying treats for everyone!”

