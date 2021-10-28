Blow me down...Another windy day Thursday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - SCOTTSBLUFF Neb. (KNEP)- Winds will not be as problematic tonight as they relax enough to allow temperatures to drop back into the 30s for morning lows. A weak disturbance was bringing in some scattered clouds into the Panhandle that will continue to drift southeast into the Sandhills by late evening. Precipitation aloft was trying to overcome the dry air at the surface but only an isolated shower or sprinkles have been observed, so as the clouds pass through toward the overnight a sprinkle or two may occur. The winds will pick up again on Thursday with gusts once again in the 40+ mph range.

Gusts from 35 to over 40 mph... (KNOP)

Skies will be mostly sunny but it will stay cool with widespread 50s across the area.

Temps staying in the 50s for all but the far south.. (KNOP)

Warmer air will work in Friday pushing tempratures in the 60s over most locations but could reach the low 70s in the Panhandle.

Widespread 60s with a few 70s in the Panhandle.. (KNOP)

A strong trough will drive a colder air into the state Halloween, which will stay in place through the middle of next week. A series of disturbances will bring chances for rain and snow to the region depending on the timing and location of these features, which are still in question.

Could bring the first snows of the season... (KNOP)

