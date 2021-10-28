Kayak Big Mac will be held next month

OGALALLA, Neb. (KNOP) - An event coming up in Ogallala is going to make a splash in Lake McConaughy. Kayak Big Mac is returning for its seventh year on Nov. 6. Each year, the organizers bring something new and exciting to this annual event. Kayak Big Mac focuses on water safety and the importance of life jackets.

The money raised from Kayak Big Mac goes towards water projects locally and internationally. The organization, Christian Causes, partners with the Kayak Big Mac to promote educating Nebraska youth about water safety.

The profits from Kayak Big Mac extend past the shoreline and provide benefits for the Ogallala community.

“People travel from the neighboring states like Colorado and from as far as Arkansas for this event,” said Travis Byers, Chairperson Kayak Big Mac. “People are eating at our restaurants and staying at our hotels. Some are camping at the lake, and all that money is going into the Ogallala community.”

Kayak Big Mac takes place on Nov. 6 at Lake McConaughy. To purchase tickets visit, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kayak-big-mac-2021-tickets-174908003547

