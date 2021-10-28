Advertisement

Making Halloween memories memorable

U.S. Cellular sharing app ideas
US Celluar showcasing the Halloween Photo Editor app, that enhances the spirit of Halloween
US Celluar showcasing the Halloween Photo Editor app, that enhances the spirit of Halloween(Andre Brooks)
By Andre Brooks
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It takes a lot of time sometimes to get that perfect Halloween costume together. And with so many fun activities going on you might forget to document the good times.

The memories you make can last long after Halloween and one cell phone service wants to help.

There are a lot of Halloween applications you can download, regardless of your cellular phone carrier.

“With it being the Halloween time of year, it is definitely a perfect time for some selfies to capture all these moments,” Chris Conley, US Celluar Store Manager said. “We’re just helping showcase what apps you can use on your devices to really let your memories show through.”

According to US Celluar, the Halloween Photo Editor app and the Vampify app will turn you into a fang-tastic vampire, while Ghost Lens allows you to pose with your spooky spirit self. US Celluar also encourages people to use the Autumn and Halloween Pics Frame app to decorate your selfies to make them more seasonal and festive.

To further enhance the experience, US Celluar personnel recommends users to use phrases on their pictures to make the experience clever. Some of these phrases include: “Scary stuff is happening.” or “Ghouls just wanna have fun.”

U.S. Celluar advises users to use common apps such as Tik Tok to make videos of each other in costumes.

