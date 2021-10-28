North Platte Chief of Police Daniel Hudson retires

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Family, friends, and colleagues gathered in the Public Safety Building conference room Thursday to bid farewell to North Platte Chief of Police Daniel Hudson.

Hudson announced his retirement July. He spent 26 years with the Los Angeles Police Department before moving to North Platte three years ago.

Hudson was selected through a nationwide comprehensive recruitment process.

Hudson said while the decision to retire wasn’t easy, it was time.

“The organization is in a great place; there is so much stuff going on in the city of North Platte and I think it’s time for that next person to come on and write that next chapter,” Hudson said. “I think when you come from outside and you try to see where the organization is, I think the organization is on solid ground and it was on solid ground when I got here, but I think in my personal aspect, my personal life it was time to move on.”

Hudson and his family are moving to Cocoa Beach, Florida at the end of the month.

Deputy Chief Steve Reeves will serve as interim chief of police until the Civil Service Commission selects a finalist. No word on when an announcement will be made.

